Spotty showers return to Acadiana, as Louisiana slips back into drought

Showers will make a brief return to Acadiana on Wednesday with a few spotty showers popping up in the middle of the afternoon.

The rain will hold off until the middle of the day, which means the commute to work should be uninterrupted, although it could impact lunch plans.

Not everyone will get the rain, as showers will stay spotty but we could all certainly use some rain after a very dry month.

In fact after crawling our way out of it this summer, Louisiana has slipped back into drought conditions.

Sunshine is going to be mixed in with the clouds, which will help temperatures reach the mid 80s by the end of the day.

Another front will move through in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday providing another quick round of showers, but those will move through before sunrise.

It'll dry out again by the end of the week and the weekend, but another front will bring showers back on Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel