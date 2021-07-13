Spotty showers popping up for the afternoon

The forecast has settled down into a standard summer pattern, with very few surprises.

That means for us we'll be seeing temperatures warm up into the low 90s, the heat index will be closer to 100, and little heat relief the next couple of days.

Heat like that mixed with our standard humidity will mean scattered showers popping up in the afternoon and we'll have a chance to see a couple thunderstorms in the mix as well.

Some of the Saharan dust has gotten into the atmosphere and will make it a little hazy out there, but the dust will ease up a little in the second half of the week.

As is typical for the summer time there won't be much change from day to day and the rest of this week looks very similar.

