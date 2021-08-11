Spirit of Acadiana: Todd Citron and Cajun Catholics

LAFAYETTE, La. — What we've got here is an automobile guy who is 'driven' (pun intended) to to explore matters that inspire and move him. Meet the host of "Cajun Catholics", one Todd Citron, live and in-person at the radio outlet that has helped to strengthen his faith.

"And my faith? Oh, my goodness," smiles the 55-year old general manager of Hub City Ford. "I tell people, to hear the stories of the people in Acadiana, their love for Christ, how it's drawn them closer and how we're all connected, and how cajun country is such a special place, has strengthened my faith tremendously."

It started simply as a donation, to help Catholic Radio at Delta Media get rolling. But then came talk of a show, and then the need for a host, and Todd said he'd do it for a week or two. Well, let's just say he's liked the gig, because it's been 2-1/2 years now of facilitating fascinating discussions of faith.

"I guess the hard part is finding good people, and I do that myself," Citron explains, "and the Holy Spirit has just led 'em to us one at a time, it's just been supernatural."

I was the guest on this day, and while I'm not so comfortable answering the questions, Citron has a natural ability to make his guests feel comfortable and then begin a conversation about "Catholic faith'.

"I don't write anything down, I don't have an agenda. It's your 30 minutes. I tell you that before we start and it's wherever you want to go with the show. The show is my passion, and is a blessing in my life."

Citron understands that to some people, their faith is a rather personal, a rather private thing. But still he gets people out of their shells, and soon comes the sharing of stories, of formation, and how daily lives and jobs--- even at a car dealership-- can still be a place for prayer, for leading by example and spiritual contemplation.

"We always say when we end the show, to engage the cajun catholic, and that's what we hope to do," adds Citron. "When they (the audience) does hear the show, they're inspired by other stories to go out and preach the good news."

