SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: TINSEL & TREASURES RETURNS

LAFAYETTE, La. — In 2020, the Junior League had to turn Tinsel & Treasures into a virtual event. Raised about $130,000, pretty good. 2021 though, T&T is back, live human beings, exhibits, and folks, couldn't be happier.

"If someone off the street, walked up to you and said, 'what the heck is tinsel & treasures?" I asked 2021 T&T Chairperson Angela Navarre.

Navarre smiles. "I would tell them Tinsel & Treasures is Junior League of Lafayette's largest fundraiser. It helps us put funds back into the community that support women & children."

Then comes the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, and official start to this year's shopping extravaganza. "Happy Shopping!!" yells the team of Junior Leaguers working Thursday's kickoff.

And with that enthusiastic beginning, shoppers then visited booths, made purchases, and memories of the Covid-caused 2020 event were slowly ushered aside.

"Last year was really interesting because it was right after Covid started that, for the most part, so everything was shut down," recalls Junior League of Lafayette president Cathy Lagrange. "Everything we did last year was virtual, we had our entire market virtually, and it went really really well. But we are super excited to be back here, in person at the CajunDome."

Meanwhile, on the second floor of the Convention Center, there was even more activity. "We have over 100 merchants with us today," says Navarre. "We have everything from food, clothing, toys, household items, great gift ideas, something of everything."

(Tinsel & Treasures will run Thursday through Saturday at the CajunDome Convention Center in Lafayette. Check out the Junior League of Lafayette website for more details).

