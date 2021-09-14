SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: NEW JOBS, NEW LIFE IN EUNICE

EUNICE, La. — "We recently acquired an exisiting processing facility in Eunice Louisiana, and it's currently the largest one in the state," says Chris Perrin, co-owner of Coastal Plains Meat Processing Company. "And so, we're taking that facility and we're going to expand it."

That's great news for a number of reasons. Coastal Plains Meat Company has purchased the 19-thousand square foot facility at 1044 Louisiana Highway 91 from Eunice Superette and Slaughterhouse. And the expansion not only means the people working there can keep working there, but it also means new jobs, i.e., increasing the size of the workforce. "We currently have about 20 employees, and we're looking to expand into the thirties pretty soon here," adds Perrin.

That means increasing payroll by about a million dollars. But here's an even cooler part: Perrin says his company will make a concerted effort to hire military veterans.

"I'm a veteran, and the other part of our management team are also veterans, so we'd really like to expand into the veteran space and hire more veterans and get more veterans involved in agriculture."

Coastal Plains produces about 6.5 million puonds of meat each year, and its commercial customers include local companies such as longtime standout Deano's Pizza and the newly-returned Burger Tyme.

The local ties will be many; Coastal Plains will source livestock from Louisiana farms and ranches and will expand its processing and private labeling programs to support local and state producers of beef.

"If you go into a grocery store, you want to buy Louisiana rice, Louisiana crawfish, Louisiana seafood," explains Perrin. "We want it to be the same thing, so we want to start this Louisiana beef movement to support that and promote that."

