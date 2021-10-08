Spirit of Acadiana: National 4-H Week

LAFAYETTE, La. — Meet 17-year old Claire Harrington of Lafayette. She is an amazing example of how the 4-H Club builds.

"It builds character," explains Harrington. "I was not the same person that I was then before I joined 4-H that I am now."

Lafayette High's Claire Harrington has been molded and shaped by the 4-H Club; in fact, you might say, since her days at Alice Boucher Elementary, the 4-H Club has been part of her DNA.

"My leader at my elementary school when i was in 4th grade," she begins, "she thought I'd be very interested in the program so i decided to join and she was right."

One traditionally noticeable aspect of the 4-H Club is agriculture and livestock. But Claire says the reach of and opportunities presented by of 4-H extend way beyond that definition. "So much more. I don't show livestock, but I'm involved in multiple aspects; I do performing arts, and I'm largely a part of the leadership part and healthy living."

Claire is on the 4H State Fitness and Nutrition board and the Mighty Lion wants to study culinary arts after she graduates in May. This National 4-H Week, is a good chance to remind us all of how 4-H matters--- in terms of hobbies, passions, community and personal growth.

(What's my label for you?" I ask. "How should I define you in terms of 4-H?)

"I'm a leader," adds Harrington. "A 4-H leader."

There are over 750 students participating in the 4-H Club in Lafayette Parish, and over 30 schools with 4-H programs in Lafayette Parish alone. And if it's not in your school, there's a good chance that 4-H is coming to a school near you.

