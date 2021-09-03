Spirit of Acadiana: Hurricane supply drive

"Water. Shelf-stable foods. Hygiene supplies."

"Personal protective equipment. The household cleaning materials. The paper towels.

"Really the basics. This is the first days, the aftermath of the storm."

"All of that stuff. We're gonna need that stuff and we're gonna need a lot of it."

The call goes out to you, Acadiana. Collectively, you were so impressive in 2020--- After Laura and Delta, you were rock stars assisting our neighbors to the west in Lake Charles. A year later, we're asking you and your apparently limitless hearts to look east, and think about your fellow man in and around Houma and Thidodaux.

"Tomorrow (Friday) we start our drive for Hurricane Ida victims bright and early, seven in the morning, come by on your way to work, collecting supplies and needed items for victims of the storm," says United Way of Acadiana Executive Director Carlee Alm-Labar.

Thousands upon thousands of folks are in need. And these examples of a year ago--- are still at the top of the list. United Way is one partner... Second Harvest Food Bank will do what it does so well... and Catholic Charities is focusing on clean-up.. with those supplies directed into areas and into projects directed by partners already in place in the affected areas.

"We're coordinating with our Catholic Charities groups already down there. I mean it is such a war zone down there, and we're figuring it out every day, the best way to distribute to the folks who are down there," explains Ben Broussard of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. "But we're gonna set up regular distributions for folks who are tending to their homes and tending to their neighbors."

The Spirit of Acadiana Supply Drive happens at the United Way from 7 to 7, and we all know it: when it comes to getting off the bench and getting involved and helping others, no one does it better than the people of Acadiana.

"It's really incredible and you see it time and time again, the people of Acadiana come together and supports those in need," says Labar. "We're looking to those east and south of us, and they are in real need, and we know Acadiana is going to step up and make sure our neighbors are going to get the supplies they need."

