SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: FUN CAMP RETURNS

LAFAYETTE, La. — These are the incrediblly happy, fun faces at FUN CAMP.

"I'm having the best day of my life," says a camper named Nathan.

"That's right. The trees had apples and they were throwing the apples." Coach Larry Sciambra is in the middle of a Wizard of Oz trivia session when I walk in.

After a pandemic-required break, you are cordially invited to attend the return of Coach Larry Sciambra's Fun Camp.

"You call yours Fun Camp," I ask, "but don't you think it's a little pretentious to guarantee 'fun'"? Coach Larry pauses. "Well, uh, i guess it is a little pretentious, but i think we do a pretty good job."

It's been twenty years since Coach Larry Sciambra held his first Fun Camp. You know Fun Camp--- Fun Camp--- the camp where, according to a trio of attendees, you get to...

"Make ty-dye shirts."

"Make nachos."

"Play trivia."

"We have a water day."

"It's extremely fun."

If you don't remembers 2020's Fun Camp, well, it didn't happen. So when Coach Larry got the o.k. to resume activities for this year, he had concerns.

"We didn't know how many kids were going to come," explains Sciambra, "but when we saw the numbers after the first sign-up we were very pleased and knew it was going to be a good summer. Because last year was such a bad one."

Day One of this year's re-start had all the favorites.

Popsicles....

Fun jumps...

Cooking...

Art.

"What's the key to ty-dying a good shirt?" I ask Ruby. "You've got to wrap it up well and put the color."

Speaking of art, Gabe and some friends came up with a creative use for his newly decorated bag: putting it over his head. "What happened here sir?" I ask. "Nothing really. Is this how you go through your bad days at school? Yep."

As with many things in our world, Fun Camp has been reborn.... rejuvenated... restarted. "Then last year was terrible of course," adds Sciambra. "But this year, it's back with great numbers. The kids have fun. it's going to be a good camp.

