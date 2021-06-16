Spirit of Acadiana: Female fishermen heading to nationals

LAKE MARTIN — You know, the bass fishing world is typically dominated by a bunch of guys. But two girls-- two girls from Teurlings Catholic High-- are headed to the national tournament at the end of July and they're ready to show the guys a thing or two.

There's Sadie Guidry.

There's Lily Girouard.

And these two teenagers are a rarity, an all-girls duo scoring high marks out on the water. "You have to stay focused," explains TCH junior Sadie Guidry. "You have to be prepared when you feel something to set the hook, and make sure you set the hook. You always have to set the hook."

Lily has fished all her life... while Sadie has only recently embraced the sport. "Well, I'm still learning, there's a lot of learning, but I'm enjoying it, I am," laughs Guidry. Her teammate agrees. "She got a lot better. A LOT BETTER. So much better," adds Girouard.

They came friends their freshman year, and soon after, an award-winning,team.. a fun-loving team.. was born.

"We do tiktoks, and we're always messing around. And for basketball, too, we've always been close since we met," says Girouard. Guidry says being with a close friend makes it more than just a fishing trip. "'Cuz when we're having fun, it's easier, and it makes the fime go by faster." Give Girouard the last word on this topic. "I have a very entertaining partner."

Now, it took some some time to get used to each other, and yeh, there are still the occasional fights among friends. "Oh, my God. All the time. Every second of every minute of every hour of the tournament we are fighting!!"

Lily's boat driving dad is the quiet partner of the team, and these 16-year olds have garnered consistently high tournament scores. And when they beat the boys as they usually do?

"Yes sir, it feels kind of good," smiles Guidry.

And Girouard says she does have a bit of a self-satisfied strut when she and Guidry rack up an impressive point total, even as the boys are watching. "I do (strut) and it is so good. And what are they going to tell me? Nothing. It's so fun."

