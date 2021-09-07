SPIRIT OF ACADIANA: FATIMA SORTS ITS STUDENTS

OUR LADY OF FATIMA SCHOOL, Lafayette — Our Lady of Fatima School is sorting its students and it all starts with the spin of a wheel.

“If you're already in a house, please head to your house. If now, please take your shoes off, and line up,” announces middle-school counselor Katherine Rushing.

And what’s this all about, I ask her?"Today is our 'Student Sorting Day' for our new house system. Staff was sorted a few weeks ago and now it's time for students to spin the wheel and find out what house will choose them."

For Fatima students grades 1st thru 8th, there are six house possibilities, each representing a core set of values and each assigned to a saintly Doctor of the Church. While there are the contemplative guidelines, the actual sorting process is a whole lot noisier. "You spin a wheel, and then like, you slide down that slide and then like everyone's over there, cheering the person that's on their team that goes down the slide."

Essentially, the color you get on the wheel determines the house of which you'll be a part. It's up to chance, to fate, to prayer, and it seems to have done a good job.“My house is Amistad,” says 8th-grader Campbell Dunn, “and Amistad is about friendship.”

"I ended up in the house of Reveur,” smiles 4th-grader Alice Judice. “It's the house of dreamers. and our symbol is two moons. and we yell, 'ah, oo!!'”

Once the wheel has spoken, There's no changing your house, laughs Rushing. “No, we say that God puts you in your house, and the wheel chose you to be in that house."

Courtesy of this Ron Clark Academy program, House members will meet throughout their Fatima careers, and mold and shape and improve themselves and their school.

It started with a spin of a wheel, transitioned to an inflatable slide and what comes next is all about hope, and the potential of these houses and their amazing residents.“So are you a dreamer?” I ask Judice.

“I am, yes, and I can dream that people can change the world and be better at what they do."

