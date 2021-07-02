Spirit of Acadiana: Expanding the reach of the links

LAFAYETTE, La. — One of the goals of Chris Arceneaux here at Lafayette Municipal Golf Course is to expand the reach of Generations Sports Bar.

Well, they brought in Mr. Kenneth to barbecue; they've got people coming in who don't even care about golf. They want food and it introduces people to the sport at the same time.

"We did it a few weeks ago; it was a hit, we sold out," says Arceneaux. "Started it yesterday (Thursday), the four-day blitz, we sold out. We got the cracklins, the barbecue; what a mix."

Now understand, Muni is a golf course, and has been for 95 years. But Chris Arceneaux is thinking even bigger; and he sees upgrading and expanding the offerings at his snack bar---yes, barbecuing--- as a way to get the non-golfers to come on by for a meal or two or three.

"I love creating. I love living outside the box. It's a tremendous opportunity to grow, get the community to come in, people that would never think about coming to the golf course are now coming to the golf course," adds Arceneaux.

Daniel Tolliver has taken control of the barbecue pits and provided his secret seasoning, and then it's 160-degree heat for some slow, slow cooking. "So by the time it's all done, it's moist and also chewy to taste. and even your 70-year old with a limited amount of teeth could still eat it," smiles Tolliver.

Chicken and port chops and pork steak and ribs and sausage.

The aroma is an award-winner, and Staff members even in the pro shop are seeing the difference, all because an expanded menu. "A lot of people who never knew we existed or never thought to come are coming," says Muni Pro Shop manager Debra Fletcher, "and we're getting a lot of new faces."

A public golf course? And Generations sports bar and grill becoming a go-to eatery?

"The heat the way it is now; the weather is not what you want to be in, right?" knowingly asks Tolliver. "You're gonna' burn a lot of energy; so, if you feed the energy, you're gonna' be able to play. That's better than taking vitamins."

