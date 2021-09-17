Spirit of Acadiana Day of Giving II

LAFAYETTE, La. — "You know the reality is, the road to recovery for those affected by Hurricane Ida is long," says Natasha Curley of Second Harvest Food Bank. "It's going to take continued effort and support for the many families that have been affected by Hurricane Ida. There are still hundreds of people that are still without power, so the need for food has always been urgent and of course, clean water."

So many of you have already done so much:

Among them, an ACTS team based out of St. Thomas More that went east, removing trees, cleaning yards and roadways. And a busload of Teurlings students, teachers and parents who went to Chauvin last week to provide meals and work around St. Joseph Catholic Church.

But that being said, the work there will be needed for days, weeks, months....perhaps years.

"(Logan, the basic realization here: Recovery from Ida is not going to be short-term, it's long-term. It's not a sprint, it's a marathon). "Absolutely, I think we don't want to forget even though it's not on the news as much, we're not getting the national attention that we were, these people have a long road ahead of them," agrees Logan Pearce of the United Way of Acadiana.

It's Hunger Action Month for Second Harvest, so your nonperishable food items (yes, lots of water too) will be so appreciated. And for Catholic Charities and United Way, says Pearce, other options exist for you to help the cause. "Absolutely. Catholic Charities is taking your tarps. Anything to muck and gut those houses. United Way is especially interested

This kind of recovery? it's not a one-and-done.

And your assistance? Your generosity, and yes, your ongoing 'Spirit of Acadiana' will move mountains and touch so many hearts with just the slightest gesture and smallest item.

"One supply does not get this done," concludes Curley. "It's going to take a continued effort for many, money months to come."

The supply drive will take place Friday, September 17, at United Way in Lafayette, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel