Spirit of Acadiana: Benefit for Karen Ledet

EUNICE, La. — Our moms have done so much for us, so when a son wants to give back and take a burden off his mom's shoulders, well, that's a story for the Spirit of Acadiana.

"You know, I feel that my calling in life is to help people and to do right things for people," says Kyler Ardoin. "And if I had my way, the big 'C' word wouldn't exist."

But the C-Word---- "cancer" ---does exist. And when Kyler Ardoin's mother Karen Ledet needed to have precancerous tissue removed from her breast, she incurred large medical bills in the process.

"A couple weeks later, the doctor called her, he said, 'something's not right; i don't like the way it looks," recalls Ardoin. "I want to do another biopsy. So about three weeks later they went in and removed a large amount of tissue from her breast."

The good news is doctors feel as if they've taken care of his mom's issues. Even better and more touching is that Kyler teamed up with friends and family to pay Mom back for all she'd done for so many others.

"She's very very driven and determined to do what she wants to do. She instilled that in me and my sister. Just drive, drive, drive and work for everything you want, and don't fail. She's not a quitter."

Charitable stars quickly aligned. The Daiquiri Shack in Eunice offered the venue; and local headliners Dustin Sonnier and the Cheewees told Kyler they were in, too. "I said, hey man, I'm doing a show, doing a benefit for my mom, a show in Eunice; some medical bills came up, ya'll in?'" Both bands were in.

It's this Friday night, July 9th. Food, music--and tickets are available online or can be purchased in person at the Daiqui Shack. "I would like to see people come together, friends helping friends like we do here in south Louisiana," finishes Ardoin. "That's what we're known for. (and it's your mom). It IS my mom. (and you love her). I love her to death."

