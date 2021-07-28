Spirit of Acadiana: Al Roger's Musical Challenge

CARENCRO, La. — Eight years ago, Al Roger, a Carencro farmer, lost his right arm in a farming accident. Well, one of his big passions is drumming—he's in a band, Louisiana Pride. Many wondered would Al be able to continue with that passion of music.

The moo-ing of cows. That's one form of music—especially when you're a farmer with about 150 head of cattle.

The sound of drums. This is another form of music to Al Roger, music that after he lost his right arm in a hay baling accident eight years ago, he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to play again.

Were you scared?" I asked Roger. Were you hesitant about trying to be a drummer again?

"Hell, yes sir," quickly said Roger. "I was scared because you have no idea what you're gonna do, what you're gonna be able to do."

Roger had an amazing support system: for example, Jason and Josh from the Hanger Clinic, which had provided his original prosthetic? They came up with the perfect arm for a perfect drummer. "One good thing is I never drop THIS stick," laughs Roger.

Six months after the accident--January 201--Roger returned to the stage with Louisiana Pride. "So we went, and I told all my guys, I don't know if we're gonna be able to do this," recalls Roger. "I'm gonna try. But if you see me struggling, one ride, shut it down. I took one ride, they looked at me and said, 'You been practicing'. I said, 'No, I ain't been practicing'. It took me about one ride and I said, 'I got this'."

It's been over eight years, and Al Roger's back at it.

Al Roger the farmer.

And Al Roger the drummer, a man who never quit.

"You feel like you're down, but if you don't give up, there's always a will, there's always a way, always someone to help you," adds Roger.

