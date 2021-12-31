Watch
Southern to delay start of Sping 2022 semester due to COVID surge, omicron

Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 13:01:15-05

Southern University and A&M College announced Friday that it will delay the start of the spring semester due to the latest COVID-19 surge in the state.

The university says that due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and the severity of the Omicron variant, in-person classes will now start on Jan. 26, 2022.

In-person classes were originally scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2022.

Online classes will begin as scheduled.

The University will still reopen for business after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with most employees working remotely, they say.

As part of Southern’s Spring 2022 COVID-19 Protocols, all employees and students should still upload proof of vaccination or other relevant documentation as required.

For more detailed information and updates visit the University’s website and official social media channels.

