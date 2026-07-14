Sources: Officer killed in fugitive hunt in Alexandria

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to sources close to the matter, an officer was killed during a fugitive hunt that occurred in Alexandria on July 13.

The situation began around 3:30 p.m. when the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were on the scene of a wanted fugitive situation near Rutland Road.

RPSO asked the public to stay away from the area as its investigation continued.

Alexandria Police, Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals are also on the scene.

Multiple sources confirm that an officer died during the hunt.

The suspect is in custody, but their identity has not been revealed at this time.

KALB has been told the FBI in New Orleans will serve as the lead in this case.

They shared this statement with us:

“The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police. The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

- FBI NOLA

Local reacts to the crime scene

KALB spoke with Mohammand Gazawaneh, a local working nearby, who expressed concern over the scene.

“We’re literally right across the street. It could’ve happened in front of the store. Employees get scared; you never know - a bullet could fly through accidentally inside the building and crazy stuff happens,” he shared.

KALB will continue to provide more information as it becomes available here.