A member of Judge Michelle Odinet's family has been removed from LSU's track team after a video surfaced of racial comments being made in his home.

Elijah Odinet was removed from the team's roster on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the university would not say if the removal was due to the video that was released earlier in the week. He said that the coaching staff and administration are aware of the video.

Odinet is a freshman that trained with the team.