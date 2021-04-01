Some Residents Relocated After Overnight Fire

SCOTT — Some residents have been relocated because of an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Scott.

That fire taking place at Lafayette Garden Apartments located on 900 Provost Street.

Lafayette Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says that firefighters upon arrival to the scene, firefighters were quickly able to bring the fire under control.

An investigation revealed the fire to be an accident, caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Moderate fire damage was reported to the unit. No injuries have been reported.

