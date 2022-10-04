Some clouds arriving Tuesday but ultimately the forecast says pleasant

A layer of thin clouds will be getting into Acadiana on Tuesday, with moisture slowly starting to increase.

That moisture isn't going to do much to change the forecast, outside of making it a little warmer overnight.

Even so lows will stay in the low 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will only last Tuesday afternoon and will start to ease up by the evening leaving clear conditions for the rest of the week.

The temperatures over the next couple of days will slowly warm up getting into the upper 80s and maybe even 90 by Friday.

Another weak front is going to come through on Saturday bringing another dip in temperatures by the end of the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel