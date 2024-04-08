Solar eclipse this afternoon; severe storm risk taping shape for Wednesday

TODAY: Warm, muggy with scattered t-showers

Mornin' y'all!

An unsettled pattern will be taking shape over the next few days with scattered showers and storms back in the forecast.

There is a marginal risk of an isolated severe storm across our northern parishes today.

Unfortunately, viewing for the solar eclipse this afternoon looks less than ideal here in Acadiana.

Highs will push their way into the upper 70s.

Mid-late week

A more widespread, enhanced risk of severe storms come Wednesday.

Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado threat will exist.

Thereafter, a nicer and slightly cooler stretch of weather will follow for the end of the week.

