SOLA Giving Day joint project to focus on inclusive playground

Downtown Lafayette and United Way of Acadiana are partnering for SOLA Giving Day on May 6, 2021. Their mission this year is to ensure that all children can enjoy their time at the playground by building inclusive play equipment that users of all abilities can benefit from.

Their joint project will focus on funding a new, all-inclusive playground in Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette. The playground will tie into existing infrastructure, including the performance stage, skate benches, and splash pad areas.

SOLA Giving Day

"We believe the time to activate Parc Sans Souci with inclusive and accessible equipment is now, and we are asking the community to join us in making this a reality," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and Downtown Development Authority.

United Way of Acadiana President/CEO Carlee Alm-Labar added, "United Way of Acadiana is thrilled to partner with Downtown Lafayette for this exciting project. Coming on board as a philanthropic partner, we see it as our role to encourage and celebrate giving to make a positive change in our community."

SOLA Giving Day will officially take place on May 6, but giving opportunities are available all month long.

Visit solagivingday.org/play to donate, or email Jamie Hebert at jamie@downtownlafayette.org to learn how to become directly involved in the project. Click here for more information on SOLA Giving Day.

