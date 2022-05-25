Soggy weather continuing for another day

After some solid showers on Tuesday, the forecast is going to once again be very soggy as a front pushes some showers across the area through the day.

Showers will get going again Wednesday morning, which could make for a sloppy drive to work, with the heaviest showers expected along the frontal boundary.

A few strong thunderstorms will be possible as well so be on the look out for storms capable of producing strong, gusty winds and even a little hail will be possible.

There's an outside chance for some severe weather, but any severe weather is mostly going to be isolated and not too widespread.

Acadiana's biggest issue will be the chance for some localized flash flooding particularly in the low lying areas and on some of the roads that have problems with drainage.

A Flood Watch will be up through the rest of the day and Acadiana is likely looking at a half inch to an inch of rain with double those amounts in some areas.

Once the storms clear out late Wednesday we'll be quiet through the remainder of the forecast period, and beautiful weather will be with us for the holiday weekend.

There's even going to be some dry air that gets into the area, which will make for a very pleasant treat as lows drop into the 60s for the next few night.

