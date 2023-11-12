Soggy start to a new week as much needed rainfall moves in

TONIGHT: Cloudy & cool... light showers late

MONDAY: Steady rainfall & cool

DISCUSSION

GULF LOW will bring a soggy start to the week for Acadiana.

Monday's Gulf Low

Get ready for a steady light-moderate rainfall next couple of days.

Next few days Rain graphics

Rainfall could be heavy at times (especially Monday evening into Tuesday).

At least 2-4" looks likely for areas along and south of I-10--slightly lower amounts to the north.

Next few days Rain graphics

Isolated pockets of 4-6" will be possible across the coastal parishes.

Next few days Rain graphics

Since we have been so dry these past few months, flash flooding should not be a huge concern.

Give yourself some extra time on the roadways!

Highs thru Tuesday will be stuck in the lower 60s.

Rain will kick out of here on Wednesday, but we'll still be left with overcast skies for the remainder of the week as temperatures slow begin to warm back up.

