Soggy morning commute, just how long will the rain last

Showers have spread out across all of Acadiana early Wednesday morning, providing a pretty solid soaking to start the day.

The biggest issue with the morning rain will be a soggy commute so you may want to give yourself an extra few minutes to get to work.

Rain totals look to fall just shy of about an inch and it's been moderate enough that flooding hasn't been an issue, and likely won't become one.

Showers will start to taper off around daybreak, and clouds will begin to break up by lunch time.

Temperatures will remain cool through the rest of the day and highs will be in the mid 50s with gusty winds through the afternoon.

Skies clear and winds calm overnight which will open up the door for both a little patchy morning fog and light frost across the area for Thursday morning.

Sunshine will remain out through the day on Thursday and temperatures will push to about 60 in the afternoon, but this will be short lived.

Rain then returns on Friday, spreading across the area through the afternoon and into the evening.

Highs will only get to the mid 50s on Friday making it a pretty dreary day.

The rest of the weekend looks nice, but storms return on Monday.

