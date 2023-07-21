Soaring heat Friday and Saturday, but showers on the way

It seems appropriate that a scorching work week will end with temperatures soaring once again into the upper 90s.

Yet another day under a Heat Advisory and heat index values that will sit between 110-115, if not slightly higher at times.

Showers will remain a rare exception with only very isolated patches of rain possible.

Saturday will start similarly and we may end up with the hottest day of the week with highs in approaching 99 degrees.

Rain will move in through a backdoor front Saturday evening, however, which will help cool us down and bring us some much needed rain.

That rain will continue on into early Sunday and we may end up getting back to a more normal pattern for next week.

It's July so that pattern will obviously still be quite hot but it should be as unbearable as the last week has been.

