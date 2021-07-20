Soaking showers through the start of Tuesday

A very wet start here in Acadiana as a slow moving front meanders across the region bringing plenty of showers and a few thunderstorms across the area.

This has lead to a few reports of minor flash flooding along some low lying areas, so make sure you have plenty of time to get to work in the event you need to seek an alternate route.

A few areas across central Acadiana have picked up a couple inches of rain which means we remain very saturated out there as additional showers fall.

Additional rain totals may be pushing into the 1-2" range with a few hot-spots of double that amount by the end of the day.

While the showers may be coming to an end the clouds are going to be sticking around which will keep temperatures in the mid 80s through the end of the day.

The rest of the work week is going to look all too familiar with quiet mornings and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

It will be encouraging to see some drier air move into the area over the weekend, with a little bit of African dust, which will keep rain chances low for Saturday and Sunday.

