Soaking showers expected across portions of the central Gulf Coast

It's a very tricky forecast across the central Gulf Coast this week as we wait for a low to develop offshore and provide a round of heavy showers somewhere between Acadiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Current models have the low sitting somewhere off the southeast Louisiana coast by Wednesday, which would bring a round of showers into New Orleans for Wednesday night and Thursday.

This positioning would bring a few spotty showers through Acadiana on Wednesday and Thursday, but would leave us mostly sitting dry and cloudy.

A slight deviation from this path to the west, however, would drag a lot more rain into the region through the middle of the week and would make for a very wet day on Wednesday.

Short range models have been trending drier for Acadiana the last few days so will lean towards that outcome, but keep in mind we could see some quick shifts in this week's forecast.

Regardless of where the low comes ashore it's going to be another stretch of mostly cloudy days, with sunshine arriving in patches through Thursday.

Spotty showers will be possible until Friday, even if the low drifts east, and temperatures are going to be staying around the mid 70s range.

It won't be until Friday when we'll finally get a day's worth of sunshine, and temperatures start to warm up a little, even this will be short lived as showers look to return to the area on Saturday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel