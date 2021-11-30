Slowly warming up through the rest of the week

The last day of November is looking like a nice one with plenty of sunshine and temperatures remaining cool.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will only make it to the low 70s, and temperatures are again expected to drop into the upper 40s.

While there may be a few high clouds drifting around the majority of the day is expected to be mostly sunny.

There's not much change over the next couple of days and the only noticeable difference for the forecast through this week will be an increase in temperatures.

Clouds look to drift back into the area on Saturday and a front could be stalling across Acadiana early next week, leading to some unsettled weather on Monday.

