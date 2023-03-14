Slowly warming up this week, before big weekend cool down

Daniel Phillips

The weather will remain quiet on Tuesday as we enjoy another cool, crisp day across Acadiana.

A chilly start to the day will eventually pave the way for temperatures to sit in the upper 60s by the end of the day, and lows once again expected in the 40s.

There's going to be plenty of sunshine for the day, but, a round of clouds will move in during the evening and a few light overnight showers will be possible.

Clouds and any rain will be well cleared by Wednesday morning and sunshine will return along with slightly warmer temperatures.

Warm, muggy conditions return along strong gusty winds on Thursday as Acadiana braces for another round of showers and a few storms.

Heavy showers and a few strong storms are expected Thursday late night into early Friday morning along an aggressive front.

Showers will taper off Friday morning but we could still be looking at rain totals of 1-2" across the area, with a few locally higher amounts.

Cold air will come rushing in for the weekend and highs will stick in the 50s with a layer of clouds hanging around through the weekend.

We'll need to keep an eye on next week's weather with another cold outburst possible, although confidence is fairly low, gardeners will want to monitor temperature trends over the next week.

