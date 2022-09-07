Slightly sunnier Wednesday but some showers return

Wednesday is looking to be a little sunnier outside compared to the last few days, but that doesn't mean showers are out of the forecast entirely.

There's still plenty of moisture lingering in the atmosphere, which is going to help pave the way for spotty showers and maybe a few evening storms.

Temperatures are going to push into the upper 80s with a heat index well in the 90s, so we'll certainly be feeling the heat.

This pattern is going to continue through the rest of the week, so daily showers are going to remain in the forecast for the next few days.

The good news is that it looks to be a little drier over the weekend, and while not quite cool and crisp it'll be a little more comfortable outside next week.

