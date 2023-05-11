Slightly spottier showers leads to a warmer afternoon

Showers and storms will be a little more isolated on Thursday compared to the last couple of days.

It would still be a good idea to be prepared to run into some rain but rain chances will hover between about 30-40% for the next few days.

Expect a little more sunshine to break through the clouds, which in turn will help warm us up in the afternoon.

Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index that will be closer to about 90 degrees.

Daniel Phillips

This warmer pattern will continue on Friday, with even sunnier skies, and the heat index could push into the mid 90s.

The weekend looks very summer like and it wouldn't be surprising if we see our first 90 degree day on Sunday.

As summer time goes there's not much change for us next week either.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel