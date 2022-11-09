Slightly cooler, more comfortable next couple of days; big changes arrive this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-50s

HIGHS THURSDAY: UPPER 70s

DISCUSSION

A BIG pattern flip is on the way this weekend.

We'll get into that in just a second.

But first off, we actually did have what we call a 'backdoor' cool front push through Wednesday.

You may have noticed that, although it was still quite warm, the air had an overall better feel to it this afternoon compared to the past couple of days.

In fact, it'll feel quite pleasant out there this evening and overnight tonight as lows eventually drop into the mid-50s.

Thursday's temperatures

Plenty of sunshine can be expected Thursday as highs top out mild, but comfortably in the upper 70s.

We'll also enjoy pleasant humidity with dew points only in the 50s as Tropical Storm Nicole to the east draws in drier air to the region.

Most of Friday during the day looks good and dry, but rain chances return Friday night as a cold front works into the area.

Friday night Cold front

This will be quite a strong cold front as well bringing a Canadian airmass southward.

In fact, high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s Saturday afternoon depending on any lingering cloud cover.

Thereafter, we'll see some pretty cold temperatures for Saturday night/Sunday morning as most of us will be in the lower 40s!

It does look like we will stay quite cool for the remainder of the forecast period as highs remain planted in the 50s and 60s.

Now would probably be a good time to dust off those winter jackets and coats because winter is coming roaring back!

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Nicole is well on its way to becoming a hurricane.

It will make landfall across the east coast of Florida tonight and throughout Thursday.

Storm surge and rainfall will be the big story with this system.

After making landfall in Florida, it will then make a sharp turn to the northeast and head towards Georgia and the Carolinas in the days ahead.

The system remains no threat to us in Acadiana.

