Watch Now
News

Actions

Slightly cooler Friday/warm again this weekend/bigger cool down next week

Rob's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 03-09-23
TrueView Tomorrow 2022.png
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 18:47:52-05

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 60's
HIGHS FRIDAY: MID-70's

DISCUSSION

Another unseasonably warm day across Acadiana as highs reached the mid-upper 80's.

Seems a little too early for all that, but that's just me!

A cool front will try and work through the area Friday.

However, the front, along with the showers will be weakening as they move into Acadiana.

graf thu.gif
Graf model

Don't expect much rainfall (<.10").

Clouds will dominate for most of the day.

Highs will be slightly cooler in the mid-70's.

Don't get too comfortable as the warmth and humidity gradually increase into the weekend.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
High temperatures

In fact, highs will once again be pushing the mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

A stronger front arrives Sunday night.

Again, not much rainfall is expected with this front either.

However, we will see highs in the 60's with lows in the 40's for a few days following this frontal passage.

Refreshingly cooler if you will!

A better soaking of rainfall could arrive by next Friday, but we'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

Have a good one,

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.