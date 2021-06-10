SLCC's Crowley campus to host free vaccination event

CROWLEY — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up at South Louisiana Community College’s Crowley campus next week.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to to individuals age 12 and older on Wednesday, June 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The campus is located at 1933 W. Hutchinson Avenue.

SLCC is partnering with Albertson’s Pharmacy to administer the vaccinations.

Appointments are encouraged.

Individuals can register here: www.mhealthsystem.com/SouthLouisianaCommunityCollege.

Arrive with a completed consent form and if insured, bring a copy of your insurance cards.

Parent/guardian signatures are required for individuals under 18-years-old.

For more information contact the Crowley campus at (337) 788-7521.

