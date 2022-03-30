Skies clearing tonight; sun returns Thursday

Showers and storms are coming to an end across Acadiana this evening.

Winds were quite gusty out there today at times, but we'll see those winds begin to relax a bit tonight.

Skies will clear tonight as well as lows drop into the low-mid 50s by Thursday morning.

Bradley Tonight into tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies expected for our Thursday.

Temperatures will top out very comfortably in the mid-70s by the afternoon.

Another nice and quiet day of weather Friday.

Highs will push the upper 70s to near 80°.

A quick passing system will give us the chance at a few showers, perhaps a thundershower on Saturday (30-40%).

Sunny skies will follow into Sunday.

Warm this weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Next significant rain chance (severe weather threat?) looks to arrive Tuesday.

We'll have more on that in the days ahead.

Have a good one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel