Skeletal remains Discovered in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA — Skeletal remains are being examined after it was discovered in a wooded area Sunday morning in New Iberia.

Police tell KATC that the remains could be that of Deja Cummings.

Last year in October KATC reported that Cummings was reported missing in October.

When police received tips on the possible whereabouts of Cummings it led to the discovery of skeletal remains near Cherokee Park, which is located on the corner of Wysteria and Cherokee Streets.

The remains will be identified in a few weeks, says New Iberia Police.

