Six-year-old "kidpreneur" expands juice business to inspire other children this summer

LAFAYETTE — Six-year-old Noam Naquin is making big moves this summer with his juice business, that started off as him selling fresh squeezed orange juice out of a cardboard box in downtown Lafayette.

Months later, Kiki's Juice Box is partnering with Emerge Juice, a local organic cold press juice company to help inspire children throughout the community to have their own juice stand this summer.

The owner of Emerge Juice, Melodie Knapp, says when she first found Kiki's Juice Box on Instagram, she already had big plans for the young business man. Noam and his family were looking for a way to continue the business when juicing season was over.

Noam and Knapp met and discussed business over fresh squeezed juice and came up with a plan to expand the business. Instead of selling juice this summer, they're planning to sell Noam's secrets to success to help other children in the community start their own business as well.

"His mom, Jenee Naquin, actually created this amazing booklet that has twenty-two pages," says Knapp. "It's a little workbook for kids to be able to read and take notes to start their own business."

The workbook includes seven steps to starting your own juice stand. It covers all aspects of getting started from figuring out the cost of your product, to creating your logo and even branding.

Knapp believes that the workbook will encouraged children to get out of the house this summer, and she hopes it will teach them something new and important about running a small business.

"The idea is to get kids to think outside of the box," says Knapp. "To think in a way that is going to provide them income, change their community and create a conscious lifestyle for themselves and those around them."

But Noam's small business isn't just inspiring other children to get on board, it's inspiring small businesses, just like Knapp's all throughout the community.

"You know when you get into business sometimes, you start getting into the nitty-gritty of every day and the hustle and the grind becomes so tiring," says Knapp. "But then all of a sudden, here is this little person that nothing seems difficult to him, and then all of a sudden everything is super playful and fun and just magical."

Knapp says that she looks forward to working with Noam for many years to come, to help one another bring new ideas to the table to expand their collaborative juice business together.

"To have a little person be so passionate and want to be involved with something that is really just healing the community is so amazing, I mean what more could I ask for in a business partner."

Noam will have a booth at the Conscious Living Flow Festival in Arnaudville on Saturday, May 15th, right alongside his new business partners, Emerge Juice. Noam will be selling his workbooks and will be talking business with anyone who is interested in starting their own juice stand this summer.

You can follow Noam's journey on Instagram, and for more information regarding Flow Festival you can visit their website here.

