Silver alert issued for missing Walker man

A silver alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Walker man missing since Tuesday, March 10.

Louisiana State Police have issued the alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 80-year-old Hubert Neucere. He was discovered missing Thursday, March 10, 2022 around 6:40 a.m. from his residence located on Milton Road in Walker.

Neucere, they say, is believed to be traveling in a 2016 maroon GMC Canyon bearing Louisiana license plate Y131106. His truck was last seen Thursday morning at 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Airline Highway) and Prescott Road in North Baton Rouge.

Neucere is described as having white hair and brown eyes. He is around 5’5´" tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Family members confirm Neucere suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and his daily medication is still at his residence.

Anyone having any information regarding the whereabouts of Hubert Neucere should immediately contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241, Extension 1 or by calling 911.

