Showers/storms/windy Thursday; turning cooler for end of week, weekend

Expect a mild and damp night ahead as lows only drop into the mid-upper 60s courtesy of southerly winds and cloud cover.

We'll certainly have a tropical "feel" across Acadiana tonight.

Mostly cloudy, mild and windy for Acadiana's Thursday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely during the midday hours as a cold front moves in.

Bradley Graf model

Severe weather is not expected here locally.

Thursday Severe weather outlook

Greatest risk will be setting up farther off to our north.

Thursday Severe weather outlook

However, it'll be quite a windy day.

Thursday Winds

Expect wind gusts in the 30-45mph range.

Temperatures will push the mid-70s for a high.

Flooding is not a concern as most of us will pick up a half inch or less of rainfall.

Thursday Graf rain estimates

Turning cooler Thursday night/Friday morning as readings drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Wind chills will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s first thing Friday morning!

Fair to partly cloudy for our Friday with highs only in the 50s.

We'll see another morning in the 30s come Saturday morning.

We'll stay seasonably cool through most of the weekend, but will actually push the lower 70s come Sunday afternoon.

The pattern will turn milder and a bit more unsettled into next week.

