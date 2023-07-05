Showers, storms likely Thursday; locally heavy downpours possible

TONIGHT: Showers ending; mild

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms; not as hot

DISCUSSION

Increased atmospheric lift coupled with ample amount of low-level moisture across the region will yield to a good scattering of showers and storms Thursday.

Thursday Extended hrrr model

A few heavier showers will be possible.

We should not have to worry about a flooding concern simply because our grounds have been so dry.

Rain estimates Extended HRRR

At the very least, with the added cloud cover, highs will struggle to reach the lower 90s.

Scattered activity will remain possible Friday, but rain chances will actually be trending downward a bit heading into the weekend.

Look for highs to rebound into the low-mid 90s as a result.

A pretty routine early-mid July weather pattern looks to take shape into next week.

Have a good one.

TROPICS are quiet at this time on the Atlantic side.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel