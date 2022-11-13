Showers, storms likely late Monday

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30s/LOWER 40s

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 60s

DISCUSSION

Another chilly one tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s/lower 40s under fair skies.

Highs will top out a bit warmer than this weekend in the low-mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Most of the day will be dry but RAIN is on the way late Monday afternoon going into Monday night.

HRRR model Simulated radar

A decent soaking of 1-2" of rainfall looks possible if you are along and south of the I-10 corridor... lower amounts to the north.

Rain estimates Euro

There is also a low-end risk of severe storms for areas to the south (gusty winds & hail the primary threat... spin-up tornado possible).

Monday eve/night Severe weather risk

Again, the threat is low but non-zero.

Thereafter, we will remain quiet cool as highs only reach the mid-50s for the remainder of the week.

Plan on lows to settle into the 30s and 40s.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel