Showers, storms likely late Monday

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 30s/LOWER 40s
HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 60s
DISCUSSION
Another chilly one tonight as lows drop into the upper 30s/lower 40s under fair skies.
Highs will top out a bit warmer than this weekend in the low-mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Most of the day will be dry but RAIN is on the way late Monday afternoon going into Monday night.
A decent soaking of 1-2" of rainfall looks possible if you are along and south of the I-10 corridor... lower amounts to the north.
There is also a low-end risk of severe storms for areas to the south (gusty winds & hail the primary threat... spin-up tornado possible).
Again, the threat is low but non-zero.
Thereafter, we will remain quiet cool as highs only reach the mid-50s for the remainder of the week.
Plan on lows to settle into the 30s and 40s.
Have a great week!
