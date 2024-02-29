Showers, some storms tonight into Friday; remaining cool but turning warmer into weekend

TONIGHT: Cool; scattered showers

FRIDAY: Showers, some storms early

DISCUSSION

Plenty of clouds and much cooler conditions out there this afternoon.

Chilly tonight with overnight lows heading for the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered showers, some storms will increase in coverage tonight thru early Friday with our next disturbance.

Graf model Next several hours

We're not concerned with severe weather nor heavy rainfall this go round.

HRRR rain accumulations

Overcast skies will continue to dominate on Friday.

Rain chances won't completely go away throughout the day, but should taper into the afternoon and even more so by the evening hours.

Highs will settle into the mid-60s.

Friday's High temperatures

Even warmer conditions heading into this weekend.

Expect those highs to push well into the 70s.

Skies will be partly to at times mostly cloudy with rain chances pretty isolated in nature (20%).

Warm, spring-like conditions will persist into next week.

Next weather maker arrives Monday-Tuesday time frame of next week.

Have a great one!

