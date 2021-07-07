Showers scattering across Acadiana again

The showers are back in Acadiana for yet another afternoon with storms firing up again through the afternoon.

There's a deep column of moisture that has parked itself on south Louisiana which is fueling the storms that have fired up the last couple of days, and will fuel Wednesday's round of rain.

Unfortunately there doesn't seem to be anything to break that column up, and we won't get any drier air in here until the weekend, so expect a wet week.

While severe weather isn't expected some of the thunderstorms will be able to produce frequent lightning and gusty winds, and some of the more impressive downpours could lead to some minor flash flooding.

It's impossible to pin-point exactly where and when the showers will develop so it's best to keep that umbrella handy and be prepared to run into some showers through the day.

Temperatures in the meantime will be running a little below average, it will still obviously be very hot, but the humidity is going to remain very high so the heat index is going to be running well above the thermometer reading.

There's not going to be much change in the next couple of days, but there is a chance we could get some slightly drier air by the weekend (it won't be crisp though) which should help lower those rain chances.

Lower rain chances continue into next work week, but that does mean an increase in temperature.

