Showers returning to Acadiana's forecast

The forecast for Saturday ended up being a good one, courtesy of a strong breeze and dry air that was brought in from Tropical Storm Claudette.

Acadiana ended up getting lucky with the impacts we got from Claudette, but it was a good reminder that this time of year can bring about a lot of change over a short time period so being prepared is vital.

Now that the storm is well to our east we can turn our attention to the week ahead, which is promising to be a fairly soggy and unsettled affair.

As Claudette lifts to the northeast it is going to pull along with it a surge of tropical moisture out of the Gulf and into south Louisiana.

Showers and storms will begin to fire up in the morning hours of Sunday, starting along the coast, and moving north across the area during the middle of day.

Most of the showers won't be very problematic, but a couple strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours will be possible so keep an eye on the radar.

Another round of wet weather will move through on Monday evening, although timing will be tricky, which means that the first half of the day should be mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Temperatures are going to be returning to the upper 80s/low 90s with heat index values surging well above that as there's a lot of moisture in the atmosphere.

This will bring about more or less a return to a normal summer forecast.

