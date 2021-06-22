Showers return to Acadiana; Quick update on the tropics

The forecast is remaining unsettled here in Acadiana with showers and storms moving through early Tuesday morning.

While no severe weather is expected we may see a couple stronger thunderstorms and a heavy downpour may lead to some minor flash flooding but a widespread event is not expected.

We will get a little bit of a break in the middle of the day and the sun will have a chance to come out through the lunch hour, which could in turn churn things back up again.

That heating in the middle of the day may result in another round of showers popping up in the late afternoon and early evening before winding down overnight.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s, lows are going to be stuck in the mid 70s range with plenty of moisture limiting our ability to cool down.

Daniel Phillips Daniel Phillips

Tropics Update:

Daniel Phillips

After seeing Claudette move east of Acadiana, we get a quick chance to catch our breath in the short term but already in the long term there is some rumblings in the Caribbean.

A tropical wave has been given a 30% chance to develop into a tropical system over the next five days by the NHC, this is up slightly from Monday.

There is some model support that would suggest further development as well, although not much consensus between models so will hold off showing them for now.

It still has to move through an area of windshear and dry air so it's still more than likely to end up being nothing, especially in the short term.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel