Showers possible to start the week; the latest on T.S. Idalia

Showers may finally be returning to Acadiana to start the week as a front pushes its way through the area.

A few light, drizzly type showers developed early Monday morning, and while they didn't last long it was still a bit of brief relief from this historic drought.

There's still a chance we'll see a scattering of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms a little later in the day.

Keep in mind all the built up heat and energy over the last month, so thunderstorms that develop Monday may flare up into storms capable of producing damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has given us a marginal risk for severe weather.

Daniel Phillips

Just because there's showers, however, doesn't mean that the heat is going to simply dissipate.

While we will stay below the triple digits for the first time in over a week highs are still expected to push into the upper 90s.

Heat Index values will continue to sit around 110 in the afternoon and a Heat Advisory will remain up for the entirety of Acadiana.

It will be a little cooler on Tuesday although still slightly above average, but after the last month mid 90s might not feel too bad.

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to show signs of strengthening and it is increasingly likely that it is going to be a significant threat to the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Landfall is expected in the Florida Big Bend region in the early morning hours of Wednesday as a major hurricane.

This portion of the coastline can produce a unique storm surge threat due to the shape of the coastline and how shallow the continental shelf is in that location, and winds will be around 115-120 mph at landfall.

Acadiana's impact from this system will be an increase in winds from the north on Wednesday, and dry air pushed into the area which will increase our fire danger.

Critical fire conditions will exist across Louisiana Wednesday so another firm reminder that we have a burn ban in place across the state.

