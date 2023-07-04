Showers popping up through Independence Day

Happy Independence Day everyone!

As is often the case this time of year, we'll be spending the early afternoon dodging some showers and storms as they start to pop up with the day's heat.

Showers will be random starting during the late morning hours and continuing into the early afternoon so those planning on spending the holiday outdoors may need a place to run from the rain.

The good news, however, is that these showers will be ending in the later part of the day so it shouldn't have much of an impact on firework displays.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will sit up in the mid 90s with the heat index pushing a little passed 100 in the later part of the day, you may get a little relief from showers.

Showers will pop up through the rest of the week and temperatures will sit in the low 90s which is right around average for this time of year.

The tropics look to remain quiet for the foreseeable future as well and we should get through mid July without any activity.

