Showers moving in for the middle of the week

Moisture is going to be on the rise the next couple of days which is going to make our weather a little more unsettled over the next couple of days.

Showers will get going in the early afternoon, popping up along the Atchafalaya Basin around lunchtime before drifting west through the rest of the day.

An occasional heavy downpour will be possible, along with a few embedded thunderstorms bringing a lot of lightning and gusty winds.

Unfortunately the showers won't arrive with enough time to get those temperatures to settle down, instead we'll see highs in the low 90s and the heat index in the triple digits.

It's remaining unsettled through the next few days with even more showers expected on Wednesday, and then finally easing up by the end of the week.

Shower chances will taper off the closer we get to the weekend, but of course that comes with a slight bump in temperatures.

Overall it's pretty standard stuff for Louisiana over the next couple of days with summer showers, and hot temperatures.

