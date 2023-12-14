Showers move in to start the weekend

The clouds will linger a little longer across Acadiana before finally starting to thin out in the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the upper 60s for the next few days, but a cool down will arrive over the weekend.

Clear skies on Thursday night will open up the door for a little more cooling into Friday morning, but lows will likely only get into the upper 40s.

Winds will be more elevated the next few days, blowing out of the east around 10-15 mph with gusts a little higher.

Clouds return Friday evening and will be followed by a line of showers and storms that push through in the morning hours of Saturday.

Severe weather isn't expected at this time, but some rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible.

Rain totals will likely sit around an inch or two with locally higher amounts but nothing that would lead to flooding being a major concern.

Showers will end in the morning but it will stay cloudy, windy and chilly through the remainder of the day.

Skies clear on Sunday and it will stay clear and cool for next week, which is welcomed news for travelers.

