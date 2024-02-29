Showers may impact Friday's commute

Daniel Phillips

Cloudy skies will dominate on Thursday and eventually pave the way for some showers Friday morning.

It'll be a cooler day out with highs staying in the low 60s and a steady breeze coming in from the north.

The front that moved through Wednesday has stalled just south of the area which will keep the clouds firmly in place.

That front will move north again overnight so expect a round of showers to move through during the early hours of Friday.

Showers will be moderate with the occasional thunderstorm embedded, with showers lingering in southeast Acadiana into the afternoon.

Rain totals may be around a half inch to inch which could have some minor impacts on the morning commute.

Clouds will finally start to break up over the weekend, but it still won't be the uninterrupted sunshine we enjoyed last week.

Showers and storms return early next week with another unsettled pattern taking shape.

